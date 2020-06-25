Manila Mayor Francisco ''Isko Moreno'' Domagoso marks the 449th anniversary of the City of Manila in wreath-laying activites on Wednesday morning.

The wreath laying activities, led by Domogoso, were held at Rajah Sulayman along Roxas Boulevard and at San Augustin Church in Intramuros.

Domagoso was also joined by Manila Vice Mayor Maria Shielah Lacuna-Pangan.

On the same day, Domagoso also led the the groundbreaking ceremony of the ‘Bagong Ospital ng Maynila.

Julius Leonen, Manila City public information officer, said the Bagong Ospital ng Maynila is a 10 story hospital with a total floor area of 29,951 square meters.

He said the P2.3 billion infrastructure project, under the “Build Build Manila” program has a capacity of 384 beds with 12 ICU units and 20 private rooms, a three-storey parking building and a helipad.

Leonen said Domagoso emphasized that under his administration, "the local government will consistently invest to provide better tools, equipment and facilities for the city’s healthcare workers."

“No matter how good our healthcare workers are, if they have limited tools that are not appropriate on the current challenges, it will be difficult for them, I won’t mind investing billions for their equipment,” Domagoso said.

Lacuna also recognized the effectiveness and efficiency of the hospital’s healthcare workers.

“It is true that the Ospital ng Maynila is old. Although it is an old hospital, I can say that those who previously served here have become successful," she said.

Leonen said "the new hospital is part of the Mayor’s 10-year plan to initiate infrastructure projects aimed at reviving the nation’s capital into a “vibrant” and “energetic” city." Robina Asido/DMS