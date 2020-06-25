The Hong Kong government is worried where to quarantine over 12,000 overseas Filipino workers who are expected to arrive in the coming weeks despite the coronavirus disease pandemic, Philippine Consul General in Hong Kong Raly Tejada said on Wednesday.

Of the number, 7,907 are newly-hired and 4,755 are returning after getting new employers, the official said.

"So, in total, 12,662 overseas Filipino workers will return to Hong Kong in summer to work," he said.

Because of the influx of OFWs, "the Hong Kong government is a bit worried as to where they will be placed because it is mandatory to have a 14-day quarantine," he said.

The official said that the Philippine Consulate has been coordinating with the Hong Kong authorities to ensure the welfare of the OFWs.

He said it was agreed that the employers and the agencies of the OFWs would be responsible to look for the quarantine centers, hotels or facilities for the workers.

Meanwhile, Tejada said the Department of Foreign Affairs has been coordinating with the Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases for the repatriation this week or next week of 250 displaced OFWs due to COVID-19.

Earlier this month, he said about 200 stranded Filipinos in Hong Kong were sent back to the Philippines. Celerina Monte/DMS