Malacañang said on Tuesday that it would be up to Solicitor General Jose Calida to take the next action after the Supreme Court dismissed the quo warranto petition against ABS-CBN.

In a statement, Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque said the Palace respects the decision of the high tribunal.

"We respect the decision of the High Court, a separate and co-equal branch of government, on the quo warranto case filed against ABS-CBN Corporation," he said.

"We leave it to the Solicitor General as the petitioner to decide on his next legal steps," Roque added.

The Supreme Court dismissed the quo warranto petition filed by Calida for being moot as the television network's franchise expired last May.

As to the issue of renewal of ABS-CBN franchise, Roque reiterated that it would be up to Congress.

"We consider this a prerogative of Congress, which is presently deliberating on the matter," he said. Celerina Monte/DMS