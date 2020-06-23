The Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases is discussing the possibility of allowing foreign employees of some government flagship projects to enter the Philippines, Malacañang said on Monday.

In a virtual press briefing, Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque said the Bureau of Customs and the Department of Justice would report in the IATF meeting regarding foreign visa holders who could be allowed entry.

He said one embassy in the country had requested that entry of foreigners be relaxed.

Roque, however, refused to name the foreign embassy which made the request.

"Perhaps we're not going to mention yet which embassy but there was really a request and there are many foreign nationals who are contractors of our flagship projects," he said.

But whatever decision that the IATF would reach should apply to all foreigners.

"We cannot have a decision for one national only because we have the equal protection clause. So if there will be a policy, even if only one embassy made a request, it should be equally applicable to all the foreigners in our country," Roque explained.

The government has banned most foreigners in coming in to the country due to coronavirus disease pandemic.

Currently, the IATF only allows resident visa holders, foreign spouses and children of Filipinos, and accredited foreign government and international organization officials to enter the country. Celerina Monte/DMS