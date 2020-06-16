Malacañang said on Monday that the policy to tax online sellers started during the administration of former President Benigno Aquino III.

In a press briefing, Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque said the government understands the difficulty in life amid criticisms on the move of the Bureau of Internal Revenue asking online sellers to register.

But he said, "This policy to tax online sellers started during under BIR Commissioner Kim Henares during the time of (former) President Noynoy Aquino."

He said the Palace is just implementing the law.

Roque said the difference now is the enforcement of "zero income tax" for those earning up to P250,000 under the Tax Reform for Acceleration and Inclusion or TRAIN Act under the current administration.

There were calls from some quarters, including lawmakers, not to tax small time online sellers, especially this time of coronavirus disease pandemic, and should instead pursue the Philippine Offshore Gaming Operators.

Roque said President Rodrigo Duterte wants POGO companies to pay first their deficiencies before they are allowed to operate. Celerina Monte/DMS