Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has assured the supply of affordable medicines and coronavirus disease pharmaceutical products to the Philippines.

Modi made the assurance in a 25-minute phone conversation with President Rodrigo Duterte Tuesday night following a request by the Indian government, a Malacañang statement said on Wednesday.

"President Duterte and Minister Modi vowed - as partner countries with key roles to play in the Indo-Pacific region - to cooperate in the fight against COVID-19," it said

The two leaders reaffirmed their shared commitment to harness international and bilateral cooperation to effectively address the coronavirus pandemic, the Palace said.

It said Duterte noted India's efforts to develop a vaccine for COVID-19 as he recognized New Delhi's leading role as global producer and source of affordable and accessible medicine.

"Prime Minister Modi assured the supply of affordable medicines and COVID-19 pharmaceutical products to the Philippines, including hydroxychloroquine," the Palace said.

Modi has also expressed India's readiness to extend all possible cooperation to the Philippines and that "the Philippines will definitely benefit from the vaccine that India is developing."

Duterte, on the other hand, lauded India's effort to manage COVID-19 pandemic, noting the country's 2.82 percent fatality rate, among the lowest in the world.

Malacañang said Modi congratulated Duterte for his government's "effective management" of the COVID-19 situation in the Philippines.

Duterte and Modi also underscored the importance of sharing valuable lessons and best practices on addressing the virus.

Both leaders conveyed appreciation for the mutual assistance extended in the repatriation of Filipino and Indian nationals affected by the lockdown measures during the pandemic. Celerina Monte/DMS