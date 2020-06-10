Authorities confiscated P6.8 million worth of illegal drugs from four suspects in a buy-bust operation in Quirino Highway, Quezon City last Monday.

Brigadier General Ronnie Montejo, Quezon City Police District (QCPD) director, said operatives from Novaliches Police Station- Drug Enforcement Unit and Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) conducted an operation at Barangay Pasong Putik, QC around 5pm.

Two of the four suspects were arrested after a police poseur buyer bought illegal drugs from them while the two others were pursued by operatives after they left the area after sensing they are dealing with police officers.

Montejo said the operation stemmed from in-depth intelligence information gathering and surveillance until the operatives were able to identify the suspects and determine their scheme.

Confiscated were 1,000 grams of suspected shabu amounting to P6,800,000; two cellphones, and the vehicle of the suspects.

The suspects are detained at Novaliches Police Station and will be charged for violation of The Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002. Ella Dionisio/DMS