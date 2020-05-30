The National Task Force on COVID-19 is mulling to make Bohol province as a model for local tourism when the country shifts to "new normal."

NTF Chief Implementer Carlito Galvez Jr. said Bohol was one of the areas he visited to check the situation amid the coronavirus disease pandemic.

"We saw that Bohol will be one of our candidates for the new normal because they are still COVID-free and considering that most of their businesses came from tourism," he told President Rodrigo Duterte during a televised meeting on Thursday night in Malacañang.

Galvez said the NTF is planning to prepare for the local tourism in June and July for possible opening up.

"If the situation improves, they will open up tourism again in Bohol. And they are very thankful that we have given them hope that Bohol will be our model for the new normal," he added.

Bohol, an island province located in Central Visayas region, is known for its beautiful beaches.

Galvez also hailed Baguio City, which has opened almost all the businesses, except for mass transportation and hotels and restaurants.

During his discussion with Baguio City Mayor Benjamin Magalong, he said he was told that when the city shifts to general community quarantine, "they will open up some of its restaurants for dine-in and also they will open up local tourism."

The government has shutdown the tourism industry in the country due to COVID-19 pandemic. Celerina Monte/DMS