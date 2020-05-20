Philippine Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PCCI) President Benedicto Yujuico expressed optimism on Tuesday that the business process outsourcing in the country would return to where it was prior to the government's enforcement of the enhanced community quarantine due to coronavirus disease pandemic.

In a virtual forum organized by the Foreign Correspondents Association of the Philippines( FOCAP), Yujuico said it is possible for some BPO employees to work from home as what is being practiced now by some companies.

"The BPO Philippines has a very good advantage...instead of Philippine losing BPO, it will probably gain more BPO opportunities," he said.

Yujuico said that "four to five months down the road," he sees that the BPO industry in the country would not just go back from where they were but they could even perform better.

Yujuico cited that aside from work from home arrangement, there are BPO companies, which converted part of their offices into dormitories or they make arrangements with hotels for their employees so they would just walk when they go to work.

He also said that compared with the Western countries, like the United States, the COVID-19 death rate in the Philippines is much lower.

"BPO in summary seems to be looking good...we will do our share to make sure the Philippines will keep its competitive advantage," he said.

When the government placed Metro Manila and some parts of the country under the enhanced community quarantine to prevent the spread of coronavirus, the BPO sector was one of the industries which temporarily suspended operations.

Starting May 16, except for Cebu City and Mandaue City, which remain under ECQ, the government placed Metro Manila and some other nearby provinces under modified ECQ, while most parts of the country under general community quarantine.

Under modified ECQ and GCQ, some businesses are allowed to resume operations but they have to maintain minimum health standards.

In all the quarantine rules, BPO businesses have been allowed to resume operation provided that they implement safety protocols.

They were also advised to implement work from home, provide on-site or near site accommodation or point-to-point shuttles for their employees. Celerina Monte/DMS