Malacañang said on Monday that non-overseas Filipino workers who will arrive in the country have to undergo mandatory swabbing for coronavorus disease and while waiting for the result, they will be placed in the quarantine facilities, which expenses they have to shoulder.

In a press briefing, Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque said waiting period for the result of the COVID-19 test would two to five days.

"They will stay at the quarantine facility. If you are an OFW, that's free, it will be paid by OWWA (Overseas Workers Welfare Administration)," he said.

"If you are not an OFW, you will pay for the quarantine facility," Roque said.

In the event the result of the test is positive, the individual who arrives in the country will be transferred to a hospital or in the "We Heal As One Center."

If negative, the person will be sent home, with the transportation to be arranged by the Department of Transportation or the local government unit, the official said.

Meanwhile, Roque admitted that the government has failed to meet the 8,000 per day test target by April 30.

"We have the delay, but one thing that I can assure you is we're taking steps to increase our testing capacity," he said.

Currently, he said there are about 28 testing centers, including the mega swabbing facilities, in the country.

The government is eyeing 30,000 test per day by May 30. Celerina Monte/DMS