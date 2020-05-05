The provisional authority in order for ABS-CBN Corp. to continue its operations is up to the National Telecommunications Commission, Malacanang said on Monday.

In a press briefing, Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque said there is a law that grants the NTC the power to decide on whether ABS-CBN would continue to be on air after May 4.

"This thing is a matter that must be dealt with by the NTC as a quasi-judicial body and let us wait for the answer of the National Telecommunications Commission," he said.

He said whatever will be the decision of the NTC will be enforced by President Rodrigo Duterte.

The Congress has yet to act on the renewal of franchise of ABS-CBN Corp. and its affiliate, ABS-CBN Convergence, Inc.

The 25-year franchise of the television network expired Monday, May 4.

Last Sunday, Solicitor General Jose Calida warned the NTC against issuing provisional authority to ABS-CBN to operate sans renewal of franchise yet.

In previous occasions, Duterte, who accused the broadcast network of "swindling" him on his campaign ads in the 2016 presidential elections, vowed to oppose ABS-CBN's renewal of franchise. Celerina Monte/DMS