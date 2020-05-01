A Norwegian and a Filipina were arrested by the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG)- Negros Oriental Provincial Field Unit (PFU) for allegedly establishing an cybersex den in Dumaguete City last Wednesday evening.

According Negros Oriental Police Provincial Office, the implementation of search warrant happened between 2:30 to 4:30pm at Barangay Candau-ay, Dumaguete City which resulted to the arrest of Ronny Bratlistuen, 42, Norwegian, and his Filipina cohort.

Police said they received reports that the suspects are involved in trafficking inside their home.

Three women and a four-year old were rescued in the operations. The CIDG- Negros Oriental PFU said the child belonged to one of the victims.

Gadgets and assorted sex paraphernalia were seized during the operation.

The victims were brought to City Social Welfare and Development for evaluation and custody while the suspects were brought to police custody and will face violation of Qualified Trafficking and Cybercrime Prevention Act of 2012. Ella Dionisio/DMS