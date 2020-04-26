Manila public school teachers and employees are set to receive P 5,000 financial assistance from the city government amid the enhanced community quarantine imposed due to coronavirus pandemic.

Julius Leonen, Manila City Public Information Officer, said on Friday Manila City Mayor Francisco "Isko Moreno" Domagoso announced the release of the P64 million financial assistance for teaching and non-teaching personnel in all public schools in Manila.

"All of our teacher and non-teaching personnel, on our elementary and public high school will receive 5,000 pesos each. Yesterday I already signed the more or less P64 million," Domagoso said.

According to Domagoso, around 11,000 public elementary and high school personnel will be covered by the cash assistance.

Domogoso said the cash assistance will be deposited to the ATM cards of teachers and non-teaching personnel of the city of Manila. Robina Asido/DMS