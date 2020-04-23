The government has been renting two 2GO ships, which were converted into quarantine facilities for coronavirus disease patients, for P35 million, Transportation Secretary Arthur Tugade said on Wednesday.

The 2GO vessels are owned by the 2GO Group, Inc., chaired by Davao-based businessman Dennis Uy, a known friend and reportedly one of the major contributors of President Rodrigo Duterte when he ran for president in the 2016 elections.

"The government is renting those two (vessels) for P35 million," Tugade said, adding that the rent is cheap "if you will compute it in terms of bed space and use."

Transportation Assistant Secretary Goddes Libiran told reporters that the P35 million rent is for two months.

According to authorities, the two ships receive patients in need of medical treatment and emergency. The larger ship could accommodate 1,500 while the other one has a 350-bed capacity.

The ships have been docked at Pier 15 South Harbor in Manila. Celerina Monte/DMS