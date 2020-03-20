President Rodrigo Duterte has ordered all national government agencies to "strictly" implement water conservation measures.

Administrative Order No. 24, which was signed on March 18, containing the directive noted that based on the projections of the National Water Resources Board, the water level in Angat Dam would be below its normal high operating level of 210 meters from the months of January to March 2020 and below its minimum operating level of 180 meters from the months of April to May 2020.

"Considering the above projections, the NWRB has reduced the water allocation for the Metropolitan Waterworks and Sewerage System from its normal demand of 44 cubic meters per second (m3/s) to 40 m3/s for January 2020, and for the National Irrigation Administration to 20 m3/s or fifty percent of the total allocation requirement of the NIA for the dry cropping season in agricultural areas served by the Angat Dam, such as the provinces of Bulacan and Pampanga," the AO read.

It underscored the "urgent need" to implement water conservation measures to avert a looming water crisis and in order to attain at least a twenty percent reduction in water consumption especially within the areas served by the Angat Dam, including Metro Manila and parts of Cavite, Rizal and Bulacan provinces.

"All national government agencies, government-owned or -controlled corporations and state universities and colleges, especially those located within areas served by the Angat Dam, are directed to urgently implement water conservation measures in coordination with the El Nino Task Force and the NWRB," the AO said.