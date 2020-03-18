President Rodrigo Duterte has directed all government agencies, including the local government units, to ensure that the existing price control measures for essential emergency medicines and supplies and selected agriculture and fishery commodities are followed.

In Memorandum Circular No. 77 signed on March 17, Executive Secretary Salvador Medialdea, by authority of the President, noted that the ongoing global concern on the spread of coronavirus disease has increased the demand for essential emergency drugs and medical supplies, and basic food commodities, making the products susceptible to acts of illegal price manipulation.

"There is a need for coordinated measures to promote and protect the health of the Filipino people and ensure the accessibility of the general public to essential commodities until the COVID-19 situation is stabilized," the MC said.

With this, Duterte asked the concerned agencies to make sure the existing price control measures being implemented by the Department of Health and the Department of Agriculture are maintained.

The DOH memoranda mandate a price freeze on emergency medicines and medical supplies while the DA Administrative Circular imposes suggested retail prices on basic agricultural and fishery commodities in Metrol Manila.

"The DOH, DA and DTI (Department of Trade and Industry) are directed to undertake continuous monitoring and review of the prices of basic commodities within their respective jurisdictions, and enact such price control measures," according to the Circular, which shall take effect immediately.

The entire Luzon has been placed under an enhanced community quarantine while the Philippines has been under a state of calamity due to the spread of COVID-19. Celerina Monte/DMS