President Rodrigo Duterte will not suspend Philippine Offshore Gaming Operations (POGO) for now after the Philippines Amusement and Gaming Corporation (Pagcor) earned around P8 billion from this industry last year, according to Malacanang on Sunday.

“It will stay, He will not suspend it, nor he will stop it,” Presidential spokesperson Salvador Panelo told Radyo Inquirer.

Panelo said Duterte was glad with the report of Pagcor the country needs the funds that is coming from POGO.

“He told me yesterday that the report of Pagcor is good. The report to him is good and we need funds from there (POGO). We have a lot of projects that needs funding. For instances for the salary of nurses, teachers,” he said.

He added the funds being collected from POGO can also be of help with the country’s problem in the coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

Panelo said the problems being faced by the industry can be solved through implementating and establishing laws and regulations.

Despite its benefits, POGO is being questioned for its effect especialy on the national security as incidents involving its Chinese employees rise.

Among the crimes allegedly reported to the police and uncovered during a Senate investigation related to POGO were kidnapping, human trafficking, telecommunications fraud, illegal online-gambling, extortion, bribery, and murder, among others. Ella Dionisio/DMS