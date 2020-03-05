The Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) assures there is no active military personnel involved in the smuggling of $370 million into the country.

"What we can assure our people, that there is no members of Armed Forces of the Philippines who is part of this and will be part of this. We will not waste the trust of our people," said Brig. Gen. Edgard Arevalo in a forum in Manila on Wednesday.

Arevalo made the assurance after the Bureau of Customs reportedly mentioned that the couriers of the smuggled dirty money were not detected becasue they were escorted by the Philippine National Police, AFP and airport police.

Arevalo emphasized that soldiers who will be proven involved in the illegal activity during the AFP's deeper investigation will face the weight of the military justice system.

He said the AFP has coordinated with the Department of Finance and the Bureau of Customs to confirm the alleged involvement of military in the illegal activity.

"According to them, they are not categorically saying that those who escorted the suspects who were carrying the dollar were members of the armed forces," said Arevalo.

"But off hand, their raw information (is) those escorts are retired members of the PNP (Philippine National Police) and AFP that are employed by security agencies," he said.

"So that is clear. There is no active members of the Armed Forces of the Philippines, well even the retirees are still being verified," he added.

Arevalo said the concerned government agencies are reviewing the CCTV footage to identify people involved in the activity. Robina Asido/DMS