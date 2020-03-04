Environment Secretary Roy Cimatu has assured there would be sufficient water supply in Metro Manila during the entire year, including the coming summer months, Malacanang said on Tuesday.

In a press briefing, Presidential Spokesperson Salvador Panelo said Cimatu discussed the water supply outlook in Metro Manila during the Cabinet meeting, which President Rodrigo Duterte presided in Malacanang on Monday.

"Secretary Cimatu presented his recent inspection of the Angat Dam where he looked into the capabilities and limitations of the dam which supplies more than 97 percent of the total water supply requirement of Metro Manila. Secretary Roy said?or rather assured the President that we will have enough water for the year," he said.

With Cimatu's assurance of enough water supply, he said that in the coming years it is also expected that the government has the plan so that there would not be water shortage.

Panelo said he heard during the Cabinet meeting there would be a groundbreaking ceremony for the Kaliwa Dam in July or August.

While there was assurance on water supply in metropolis, water concessionaires, such as Maynilad Water Services, Inc., have been cutting the supply of water for certain hours in their in their concession areas since last month due to the low water level in Angat Dam, the main source of water in Metro Manila. Celerina Monte/DMS