Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana assures that the temporary travel ban to South Korea because of the coronavirus will not affect the scheduled delivery of the Philippine Navy frigate this year.

"I don't see any reason for delay. The Philippine Navy crew are billeted in the ship," said Lorenzana.

Lorenzana said the Philippine Navy crew manning the BRP Jose Rizal (FF150), the first of the two multi-mission capable frigates acquired from Hyundai Heavy Industries ( HHI) are "taking necessary precautions" against the virus.

"Only those with business outside like people who go on marketing or other official functions with HHI (are going down the ship). I am sure they are taking the necessary precautions. The April delivery is still a go," he said.

Amid the threat of coronavirus, the Philippine government announced on Wednesday the implementation of a temporary travel ban to North Gyeongsang province of South Korea.

The Philippine Navy frigates are being built at the shipyard of Heavy Industries in Ulsan, South Korea. Robina Asido/DMS