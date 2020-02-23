The Department of Energy (DOE) has assured the public of a stable power supply throughout the year, especially during the summer season.

“The DOE has been actively working with the entire energy family since November last year for all the necessary preparations, as well as the development of harmonized solutions to make sure that there will be adequate power supply all year round,” Energy Secretary Alfonso Cusi said.

The DOE, together with the Manila Electric Company (Meralco) and the National Grid Corporation of the Philippines (NGCP), in a press conference last Friday, outlined the measures to be undertaken to eliminate potential summer power outages.

Based on the demand forecast of the DOE, the peak demand for 2020 is at 12,285 megawatts (MW) for Luzon; 2,519 MW for Visayas; and 2,278 MW for Mindanao.

While there is enough power capacity at present, depending on the volume of forced outages, yellow and/or red alerts may be raised, the Energy department said.

A forced outage refers to the sudden and unplanned breakdown of a power plant.

DOE Spokesperson and Undersecretary Felix William Fuentebella called for full cooperation of all industry stakeholders in monitoring and responding to the power demand-supply situations.

Also discussed was the Interruptible Load Program (ILP), which gives distribution utilities (DUs), such as Meralco and ILP implementing electric cooperatives, an option to engage with their high load consumers to voluntarily reduce the latter's electricity demand, and/or use their respective back up generator sets to serve their power requirements to help ease demand on the grid.

The said program may be activated once the NGCP declares a red alert status, which notifies all possible ILP participants.

The NGCP will also administer the ILP from its participating Directly Connected Customers, as well as the ecozones under the Philippine Economic Zone Authority (PEZA) and DUs with any ILP participating customers, who are capable of disconnecting to the grid and self-generate power once notified by the NGCP.

The DOE, however, explained that these are just contingency measures in the event of forced outages, which are outside of its control and cannot be accurately projected. Ella Dionisio/DMS