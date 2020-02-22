The close-in security of singer, Sarah Geronimo, reported to police that actor, Matteo Guidicelli hurt him after the singer's mother unexpectedly arrived during the celebrity couple's civil wedding in Taguig City last Thursday night.

The Southern Police District said victim, Jerry Tamara, the actress’ security aide,came to Taguig City Police Community Precinct 7 at 3:27am to report the incident which transpired around 11pm inside a hotel in BGC.

Initial report said Tamara was punched by Guidicelli on his throat and accused him as the one who reported it to Geronimo's mother.

“The fuss started when the mother of Sarah Geronimo arrived unexpectedly at the venue and asking for a moment to talk with her daughter since she was not informed of the said wedding,” the police report said.

Guidicelli accused and confronted Tamara as the one responsible in informing Geronimo’s mother of their civil wedding.

However, the victim refused to file formal charges against the suspect. Ella Dionisio/DMS