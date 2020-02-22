Immigration Commissioner Jaime Morente is not yet off the hook amid the bribery allegations in the agency involving the entry of illegal Chinese workers at the Philippine Offshore Gaming Operators.

In an interview on Friday, Presidential Spokesperson Salvador Panelo said while President Rodrigo Duterte praised Morente in his speech in Davao City on Thursday, it did not mean that he would not be included anymore in the investigation against Bureau of Immigration officers and personnel allegedly involved in the "pastillas" scheme.

"Yes, all of them. As I've said, everyone is not yet off the hook," he said.

He said Duterte expects a report regarding the corruption allegations during the next Cabinet meeting.

Duterte, in a speech in Davao City, said that he loves Morente, who is kind.

On Thursday, Duterte also ordered the relief of some BI employees due to the bribery scheme wherein illegal Chinese workers allegedly managed to enter the country after paying some amount to the Immigration staff at the airport.

The amount in thousands of pesos was allegedly rolled, similar to pastillas delicacy, and being given to the airport personnel.

Panelo said that the relieved BI staff would be charged with corruption, which could lead to their dismissal from office. Celerina Monte/DMS