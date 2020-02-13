The Philippine National Police (PNP) said it is planning on meeting with the Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corporation (Pagcor) and Games and Amusement Boards (GAB) in line with its intensified campaign against illegal gambling.

Police General Archie Francisco Gamboa, the PNP chief, said he has ordered to allot two weeks to study illegal gambling schemes before coordinating with authorities from Pagcor and GAB.

"I gave the (PNP) deputy chief for operations two weeks to study the different gambling schemes happening in the Philippines," said Gamboa.

"(I) really wanted the (PNP) director of operations to study all of these things and then jointly meet with those regulatory bodies like GAB and LGUs so probably the League of Mayors we can invite them or the League of Cities so we will be able to thresh out and really identify which are legal," he added.

Gamboa said there is no definite schedule for the meeting.

"I gave them papers because some (reports) were given to me. I told them 'try to study all of these things and then after that give your recommendations. Our end view is our meeting with different regulatory boards," he added. Cristina Eloisa Baclig/DMS