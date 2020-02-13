President Rodrigo Duterte vowed on Wednesday that his administration would not tolerate any abuse of privilege granted to broadcast media.

Duterte made his remarks during the oath-taking ceremony of the newly-elected officers and board of trustees of the Kapisanan ng mga Broskaster ng Pilipinas in Malacañang.

"While our constitution upholds freedom of the press, the function of broadcast is a privilege granted by government. It is imbued with the best interest of the nation and our people. And we will not tolerate any abuse of that privilege,” Duterte said.

Duterte's statement came amid the quo warranto petition filed by Solicitor General Jose Calida last Monday to revoke the franchise of ABS-CBN for allegedly violating the Constitution.

His spokesman Salvador Panelo, however, repeatedly said Duterte has nothing to do with Calida's petition.

The administration-controlled House of Representatives has not acted yet also on the bills seeking to renew the giant television network's franchise, which will expire by the end of March.

While Duterte promised not to tolerate abuses of privelege in the broadcast media, he also promised that the government will uphold the rights of the press.

"Be assured that this administration will uphold the equal protection of your rights and your safety in the performance of duties," he said.

Duterte noted the important role of the broadcast media in shaping a nation’s progress through "responsible dissemination of news and information to our people."

He acknowledged those in government like him should "not begrudge" the media for their reports.

"The truth is, we in government are really in a fishbowl. And we are or we should not begrudge anything that is publicized or brought out in public in your desire to perform your duties," he said. Celerina Monte/DMS