Media giant ABS-CBN may continue its broadcasting operations even after its franchise expires in March.

According to Isabela Rep. Antonio Albano, vice chair of the House Committee on Legislative Franchises, ABS-CBN will not immediately shutdown even after the network's franchises expire.

"May I remind the public that even if the ABS-CBN franchise expires on the said date on March, it does not mean that ABS-CBN will close completely because the rule of thumb in the committee. We were briefed on this while this 18th Congress is ongoing. The services of ABS-CBN will not be terminated until the end of 18th Congress," he said.

Solicitor General Jose Calida on Monday filed a quo warranto petition before the Supreme Court seeking the revocation of ABS-CBN's franchise.

There are still around 11 pending bills in the House of Representatives seeking the renewal of ABS-CBN's franchise.

Senate President Vicente Sotto III made a similar explanation when asked in a separate interview.

"Even provisional authority is not necessary because as long as there is a pending franchise or pending bill for extension of franchise, these are deemed extended," Sotto said.

"They can still operate. If it is not approved until March of 2022, that is the only time that it is terminated. It has happened so many times in other franchises. That is the operation of law," he added. Cristina Eloisa Baclig/DMS