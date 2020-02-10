The Department of Agriculture on Sunday confirmed the reported incidence of African Swine Fever (ASF) in the provinces of Kalinga and Benguet and continues to partner with the respective local government units (LGUs) that lead efforts to manage, control and contain the disease.

In a report to Agriculture Secretary William Dar, DA-Cordillera Administrative Region (DA-CAR) director Cameron Odsey said the ASF- affected areas are the towns of Tanudan, Bulanao and Tabuk, all in Kalinga; and in Beckel, La Trinidad, and Camp 1, Tuba, both in Benguet.

Blood samples of hogs from said five areas sent to both the DA's Bureau of Animal Industry's (DA-BAI) and regional animal disease diagnosis and reference laboratories were found positive for ASF.

Odsey said a composite team of DA-CAR, DA-BAI, respective provincial and city veterinary, and municipal agriculture offices validated the reported swine deaths in Kalinga and Benguet.

Dar instructed both the DA-BAI and DA-CAR to undertake the needed measures to control the spread of ASF to other adjoining areas, in strong partnership with respective LGUs, particularly with their provincial and city veterinarians and livestock technicians.

These include technical assistance at quarantine checkpoints to strictly implement the 1-7-10 protocol, and during culling of all hogs, infected or not, within the one-kilometer radius.

"Once again, we highlight the leading role of the local chief executives, their respective veterinarians and livestock technicians, particularly in disease monitoring and surveillance," said Dar.

"We at the DA--through the regional field offices, BAI and National Meat Inspection Service (NMIS)--will continuously provide the LGUs sustained support by way of needed technical, laboratory tests and logistics assistance, including provision of indemnification fund to affected hog raisers," he added.

Odsey said there are no reported abnormal swine deaths in the provinces of Apayao, Mountain Province and Ifugao.

In all, Dar enjoined hog raisers, traders and the public to secure the respective pertinent shipping documents when transporting live animals, fresh and frozen meat, and processed pork products.

He urged all consumers to always look for the DA-NMIS seal that ensures all poultry and livestock animals are disease-free before they are slaughtered. DMS