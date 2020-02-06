The Department of Agriculture has paid P900 million to the hog raisers in Davao Occidental after their animals were culled following the spread of African swine fever in the province.

Presidential Spokesperson Salvador Panelo said Wednesday Agriculture Secretary William Dar reported this to President Rodrigo Duterte during the 46th Cabinet meeting Tuesday night in Malacanang.

He noted that Dar reported that ASF virus has reached Davao Occidental.

"Per Secretary Dar, the province is on lockdown and the pigs are being culled out with the government paying for the hogs as it has paid P900 million already," he said.

"Elevated quarantine measures are being worked out by the Department of Agriculture and is advising regions to elevate quarantine measures," Panelo added.

Dar has confirmed ASF incidence in the municipalities of Don Marcelono and Malita in Davao Occiental.

Davao Occidental has a population of 100,000 hogs, including 13,000 in San Marcelino. Celerina Monte/DMS