Manila Mayor Francisco "Isko Moreno'' Domagoso urged Manileños not to discrimate Chinese amid the outbreak of the novel coronavirus which started in China.

"As the father of the city of Manila I am urging you let us not judge a nation," Moreno said in his speech during the 75th anniversary commemoration of the battle for Manila on Monday.

"I hope that we will all remove the discrimination, it is true that we are facing a problem, which we face in Manila, in Philippine and in the whole world. This problem brought as fear and panic but it is not enough for us to discriminate a race which is responsible to this, it is quiet unfair," he added.

Moreno emphasized that in time of crisis people should unite to overcome challeges.

"We cannot prevent that (discrimination). It could happen but let us stop the hate, and today it is quite unfair for us to continue that kind of pre judgement let us unite, unite in facing this challeges," he said.

"This is the time that we can prove to those fallen heroes , soldiers to probe to them that filipinos are worth dying for," he added.

Just last Saturday, the Federation of Filipino Chinese Chambers of Commerce and Industry, Inc. (FFCCCII) urged the public to refrain from being discriminatory, particularly to Chinese nationals amid the confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in the country.

"Let us not join some misinformed people in their unfair anti-China racist stereotypes and xenophobic attacks, because this important Asian neighbor is the Philippines’ traditional ally and longstanding trade partner for over 1,000 uninterrupted years," said FFCCCII President Henry Lim Bon Liong in a statement.

Despite the death of a confirmed coronavirus patient in San Lazaro last Saturday, Moreno call the people ''not to worry'' as the government is doing its best to contain the virus.

"Let's not worry too much because the national government is doing their job and their part by containing as much as popssible. Your city government is also consistently being cautious and doing its best not to spread - as much as possible remove - the coronavirus," he said.

"But be that as it may, the national and local government of city of Manila is in close coordination. We've been help[ing hand in hand to address the situation. Let's not panic. Again, let's get information from two parts of the government - the national government through DOH and local government through MHD ( Manila Health Department) or yours truly," said Moreno.

"We will continue to update you. We will not keep you in the dark. We will fulfill our duty. We should avoid entertaining unconfirmed report online whether through video or text. We should focus on the announcements of the national government," he added

The commemoration of the 75th anniversary of the battle for Manila which was held at the freedom triangle of Manila City Hall was attended by representative from different groups and organization as well as the members of other government agencies.

Other personalities present was Vice Mayor Maria Sheilah Lacuna other local government officials and representatives of different groups, organization and other government agencies.

Also present were Embassy of Japan deputy chief of mission Yamamoto Yasushi, US Ambassador Sung Kim, Mexican Ambassador Gerardo Lozano Arredondo, Ambassador Daniel Robert Pruce of United Kingdom and Great Britain and Northern Ireland, Ambassador Steven Robinson Ao of Australia, and Ambassador Huang Xilian of People's Republic of China. Robina Asido/DMS