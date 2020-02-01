Only two of the 36 Japanese suspects arrested last November 2019 are still undergoing deportation process, according to a Bureau of Immigration official on Friday.

In a viber message to The Daily Manila Shimbun, Immigration spokesperson Dana Krizzia Sandoval said suspects, Oshita Nibuki and Kiya Yusuke remain subjects of a deportation charge dated 19 November 2019.

“Their deportation order is in process,” Sandoval said.

Thirty-four others have been issued deportation orders dated December 5 2019.

“All 34 have secured their NBI clearances, but no schedule for the implementation has been given yet by the BI Deportation Implementation Unit,” she said.

Sandoval said they will provide updates as soon as arrangements are made.

Last November 13, the suspects were arrested in Makati City by the BI- Fugitive Search Unit for telecommunication fraud. Ella Dionisio/DMS