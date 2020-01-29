President Rodrigo Duterte canceled anew on Tuesday the supposed one-on-one interview with his spokesman to answer pressing issues because he was not feeling well.

Presidential Spokesperson Salvador Panelo went on air to announce his tete-a-tete with Duterte in Malacanang would be moved to a later date.

"Good evening televiewers and our countrymen. We are sorry that you had to wait for sometime for this tete-a-tete with the President," he said via state-run PTV4.

"However, the President is presently under the weather. He had several meetings yesterday and he had to pore on many documents, hence he doesn't feel well today," Panelo said.

He said that the interview could be moved by next week.

Duterte's tete-a-tete was first scheduled on January 22. But it was canceled last minute due to "pressing matters" involving his family. The interview was reset for Tuesday. Celerina Monte/DMS