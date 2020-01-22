The Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) with the Japan Coast Guard (JCG) and the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) conducted joint maritime exercise off Manila Bay on Tuesday.

Aside from PCG personnel and assets, the exercise was participated by five Japanese instructors from JCG and JICA.

"This joint maritime exercise between PCG and JCG is in line with the JICA Technical Cooperation Project intended for the capability enhancement of PCG on vessel operations, maintenance planning, and maritime law enforcement," said PCG.

The assets involved in the vessel towing exercise include BRP Malabrigo, BRP Kalanggaman, and PB 151, a 15-meter survelliance boat.

Based on the exercise scenario the PCG Command Center received a distress report that BRP Kalanggaman encountered an engine trouble, making it dead on water.

Subsequently, PCG District in National Capital Region - Central Luzon directed BRP Malabrigo to render necessary assistance, the PCG said.

"Another scenario involved PB 151, a 15-meter surveillance boat, that also encountered engine trouble. BRP Kalanggaman was deployed to conduct towing operations where PB 151 was brought to Pier 13 South Harbor, Manila for repair," it added.

The towing missions were successfully accomplished during the exercise.

PCG said the exercises were part of the "five-day practical training course on towing and firefighting for the crew members of BRP Malabrigo, BRP Kalanggaman, and PB 151 from 20 to 24 January 2020." Robina Asido/DMS