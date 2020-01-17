Major Gen. Allen Paredes, the new commanding general of the Philippine Air Force ( PAF) ordered the deployment of more personnel and equipment to assist residents affected by the erruption of Taal Volcano.

Paredes assumed his position in the change-of-command ceremony Thursday in Pasay City.

"We shall strive to be first on the scene to seize the golden hour in all mission areas, including anti-drugs and disaster relief operations," Paredes said in his speech during the change-of-command ceremony led by President Rodrigo Duterte.

"In line with this, my first order is to dispatch additional personnel and equipment to help our countrymen affected by the eruption of Taal Volcano," he added.

As he leads the PAF, Paredes vowed "to be a father and friend" to all of his men.

"I will value and listen to you, bring out the best in you, defend and grow with you through thick and thin. With instep as our core values I believe that our job also requires us to exemplify three virtues, diwa, galing, at malasakit. This will further our resolve to have a corruption free and drug-free air force," he said.

"As your pilot in command, join me as we continue the journey of the Philippine Air Force guided by my command philosophy, take the lead, soar as one," Paredes said.

"To fullfil this, all air force leaders must lead to motivate, capacitate and empower airmen, enable sustainment and preservation of force capabilities, attain combat power with sharpened capabilities and deliver the desired outcome for joint, combined and interagency operations," he added.

Paredes emphasized that "soar as one is about continuing our aspiration for force development and good governance."

"The word one is an acronym for operationalized, the strategic initiative of flight plan 2028, especially now that we are in the threshold of selecting the multirole fighter aircraft," he said.

"Norture a culture of innovation, safety and excellence and expand the scope of stakeholder engagements. The brief translation of my command framework, take the lead, soar as one, is for the air force to rise above the challenges and adhere to the highest standard of excellence in the service of God, country and people," he added.

Paredes a member of Philippine Military Academy (PMA) Class “Maringal” of 1988, served the Air Force for 36 years.

Major Aristides Galang, PAF spokesman, said Paredes "is a competent and outstanding officer who served as commander of the Air Logistics Command; Chief of Air Staff; and Wing Commander of the 250th Presidential Airlift Wing prior to his appointment as the new Air Force Chief."

"One of his notable positions were: deputy commander, 250th Presidential Airlift Wing; assistant chief of air staff for personnel, OA-1; director, Air Force Safety Office; and, group commander, Tactical Operations Group 10 in Cagayan de Oro," he said. Robina Asido/DMS