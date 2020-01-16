Cavite Province on Wednesday declared a state of calamity due to the Taal Volcano's continuous eruption.

"The Sangguniang Panlalawigan (Provincial Council) of Cavite had a special session to approve the resolution putting the whole province in a State of Calamity following the effect of Taal Volcano's eruption," Vice Governor Jolo Revilla announced in a Facebook post.

Cavite is among the areas heavily blanketed with the ashfall from the volcano.

The local government also suspended classes in all levels for the entire province starting January 16 to January 17. Cristina Eloisa Baclig/DMS