まにら新聞ウェブ

1992年にマニラで創刊した「日刊まにら新聞」のウェブサイトです。フィリピン発のニュースを毎日配信しています。

マニラ
31度-22度
両替レート
1万円=P4,590
$100=P5,050

1月16日のまにら新聞から

Cavite Province declares state of calamity

［ 90 words｜2020.1.16｜英字 ］

Cavite Province on Wednesday declared a state of calamity due to the Taal Volcano's continuous eruption.

"The Sangguniang Panlalawigan (Provincial Council) of Cavite had a special session to approve the resolution putting the whole province in a State of Calamity following the effect of Taal Volcano's eruption," Vice Governor Jolo Revilla announced in a Facebook post.

Cavite is among the areas heavily blanketed with the ashfall from the volcano.

The local government also suspended classes in all levels for the entire province starting January 16 to January 17. Cristina Eloisa Baclig/DMS