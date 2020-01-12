Eleven people, including a soldier, were injured after a Philippine Navy (PN) vehicle involved in a collision with a passenger jeepney in Makati City on Friday night.

Nine jeepney passengers were injured and sent to different hospitals even as the driver left the scene of the collision, the Southern Police District said.

Lt. Commander Maria Christina Roxas, acting Navy public affairs director, said the jeepney driver was caught this morning.

Roxas said the two Philippine Navy personnel onboard their vehicle were brought to Manila Naval Hospital for immediate attention.

She said the driver of Philippine Navy vehicle sustained minor scratches while the passenger experienced headache.

Roxas said based on initial report, around 10 passengers of the jeepney sustained minor injuries.

“With the civilians, all we know is that approximately 10 passengers onboard the jeep with minor injuries. We don’t know what happened to them afterwards, all we know the driver escaped the scene but the latest ( report)... he was already caught this morning,” she said.

Based on a police report, the collision occurred along Don Chino Roces Avenue in front of La Fuerza Building Brgy., Bangkal, Makati City around 8 pm.

“Initial investigation conducted disclosed that both vehicles were traveling along Don Chino Roces Avenue, wherein, (Philippine Navy vehicle) was from A. Arnaiz Avenue towards EDSA while the (jeepney) was on the opposite lane of travel. Upon reaching the place of accident, a collision ensued between the front left end/corner portion of (Navy vehicle) and the front left end portion of (the jeepney),” the police report said.

Roxas said the Philippine Navy vehicle was on its way “back to Fort Bonifacio when they were hit by the jeep which going to Makati side.”

“The Philippine Navy is providing support to the Philippine National Police (PNP) in their investigation of the incident that took place last night,” she said.

“We will commit cooperation in the designated authority to enlighten our stakeholders as to real account of the incident. Rest assured, the PN do not tolerate dismeanor from our ranks and if there will be a liability, offenders will be subject to corresponding punishments based on our existing policies and regulations,” she added. Robina Asido/DMS