Despite the lifting of the mandatory repatriation in Iran and Lebanon, the Department of National Defense (DND) said the military remains ready to evacuate Filipinos from the Middle East.

On Thursday, Labor Secretary Silvestre Bello III said overseas Filipino workers in Iran and Lebanon will no longer be covered by the mandatory repatriation.

"Initially, the level of alert for Iran, Iraq, and Lebanon are the same: Alert Level 4. Although it was unofficial, I was informed yesterday that the Alert Level in Lebanon was put down to level 2, and I understand that there's no more alert level in Iran," Bello said in a statement.

But the DND said the deployment of assets and personnel by the military is still in place.

"Mandatory repatriation from Iraq remains in effect, while Filipinos in Iran, Libya and Lebanon who wish to come home because of the recent tensions will be assisted by the government," said Arsenio Andolong, DND spokesman.

"Personnel to be deployed in the conflict areas will exclusively assist in the repatriation and humanitarian operations," he added.

Andolong said the DND and the military is ready to support the repatriation of Filipinos from the Middle East.

"The Department of National Defense, in close coordination with the concerned agencies, is ready to provide whatever support is necessary in the conduct of the repatriation efforts to ensure the safety of our fellow Filipinos in the Middle East," he said. Robina Asido/DMS