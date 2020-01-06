まにら新聞ウェブ

1月6日のまにら新聞から

Health department on alert vs mysterious disease from China

［ 173 words｜2020.1.6｜英字 ］

Health Secretary Francisco Duque III has ordered the Bureau of Quarantine to heighten its watch of all incoming travelers to prevent possible entry of the reported mysterious disease from China.

The Department of Health chief said the Quarantine personnel should be alert especially of those arriving individuals manifesting fever or signs of respiratory infection.

"The BOQ is on alert and is closely watching all seaports and airports in response to reports of a mysterious disease from China," he said.

Duque also urged the public, especially those with history of travel from China, to seek immediate medical help if they are experiencing any flu-like symptoms.

He also said, "Let us embrace healthy lifestyles, practice proper hand hygiene, and observe cough etiquette to prevent transmission of respiratory infections."

The Chinese health authorities have started an investigation into a mysterious viral pneumonia that has affected 44 individuals in their country.

There were concerns that the virus could be linked to the deadly severe acute respiratory syndrome (SARS), which was initially detected in China in November 2002. DMS