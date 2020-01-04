The damage to agriculture and infrastructure from Typhoon ''Ursula'' surpassed more than three billion pesos, the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) reported on Friday.

The NDRRMC reported a total of P3,435,725,790 worth of damage to agriculture and infrastructure in Mimaropa, Bicol, Western Visayas, Central Visayas and Eastern Visayas.

Casualties remain at 50 with 362 injured and five missing.

The number of damaged houses stand at 431,586, of which 107,035 were destroyed while 324,551 were partially damaged.

There were 32 health facilities, 106 public structures were also damaged because of the typhoon.

Affected by the typhoon were 600,142 families or 2,431,821 individuals, of which 19,533 families or 77,832 persons are in 547 evacuation centers. Robina Asido/DMS