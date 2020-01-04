President Rodrigo Duterte was a no-show on Friday in Davao del Sur where he was supposed to visit victims of a recent powerful earthquake because he was not feeling well.

Duterte was originally scheduled to visit Malalag and Padada, both in Davao del Sur, on Thursday but it was reset to Friday because the President was not feeling okay.

But on Friday, his son, Davao city Vice Mayor Sebastian "Baste" Duterte, represented his father in the two events.

"Still not feeling well," said former close aide and now Senator Christopher "Bong" Go in a text message when asked why the President skipped his Davao del Sur activities. Go accompanied the younger Duterte in Malalag and Padada.

A magnitude 6.9 earthquake struck Davao del Sur on December 15 last year, killing 13 people and injuring 210 others.

It also affected over 81,000 families or about 373,000 persons in 203 barangays in Regions XI and XII. Celerina Monte/DMS