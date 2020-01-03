President Rodrigo Duterte did not push through with his scheduled visit in earthquake-hit Davao del Sur on Thursday.

In a press briefing, Presidential Spokesperson Salvador Panelo said Duterte ''might not be feeling well''.

"He might not be feeling well. That's ordinary, even me, I'm not feeling well. When you lack sleep, it's natural (not to feel fine)," Panelo said as he expressed belief that Duterte would feel okay on the next day.

He said during the past days, even if Duterte was in Davao City, he still attended several events, such as the wreath-laying ceremony on Rizal Day, and visiting cancer victims as well as the earthquake victims in Cotabato.

Duterte was supposed to visit on Thursday earthquake victims in Malalag and Padada, both in Davao del Sur.

According to a Palace official, Duterte would proceed with his schedule on Friday. Celerina Monte/DMS