The Philippine National Police (PNP) arrested 21 individuals for illegal discharge of firearms during the holiday season.

"The PNP arrested 21 persons for illegal discharge of firearms and 44 others for firecracker-related offenses," said Brig. Gen. Bernard Banac, PNP spokesman, on Wednesday.

Among those arrested for firing guns during the season were Chinese national Kimy Chan who was arrested on Christmas Day infront of a music bar along Roxas Boulevard, Pasay City, he said.

"Of the 21 arrested for firing guns, 14 were civilians, one PNP personnel, two AFP personnel, one CAFGU militiaman, and three security guards. They will face the stiffest criminal and administrative sanctions applicable," he added.

Banac said of the 21, only one civilian was arrested during the New Year revelry in Central Luzon.

Seven were injured due to illegal discharge of firearms, with five in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao. The two cases were reported in the NCR.

Banac emphasized that based on their record, "the 2019 probably goes down in history as the safest and most uneventful observance of the Christmas and New Year holidays that posted zero death."

Banac said the PNP Command Center recorded 324 holiday-incidents nationwide involving firecrackers, stray bullets, and illegal discharge of firearms from December 16, 2019 to January 1, 2020.

"It should be noteworthy that the 324 incidents recorded in 2019 pales on comparison with the 798 recorded in 2018," he said.

Banac said so far the PNP "recorded only 81 firecracker-related injuries, mostly self-injuries by violators of the firecracker ban."

Banac said the PNP commended the public for peaceful observance of the holiday season.

"The Philippine National Police extends the gratitude and commendation of national leadership to Filipino nation for the generally peaceful and orderly observance of the traditional holiday season that ushered year 2020 at midnight last night," he said.

"We are grateful that the people heeded our call to shun the age-old tradition of welcoming the new year with dangerous firecrackers and gunfire that has resulted in death and injuries in previous years," he added. Robina Asido/DMS