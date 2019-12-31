Two Filipinos died when a car lost control and hit a group of Filipinos at Lucky Plaza in Singapore Sunday afternoon.

The Philippine Embassy in Singapore said among the four injured victims, two are in stable condition, and the other two are undergoing intensive treatment.

Their identities were not revealed by the embassy.

All victims are being assisted by the embassy, the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) said Monday.

''The DFA stands ready to provide assistance needed for the victims. The DFA, through the Embassy, is now in touch with authorities for the repatriation of the remains of the Filipino casualties,'' it said. DMS