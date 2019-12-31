At least 47 persons died while nine were missing in the wake of Typhoon ''Ursula'', which made landfall on Christmas Eve and left the Philippine Area of Responsibility on Saturday.

The National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) said Monday the casualties, missing and a total of 143 injured victims were recorded in Mimaropa, Western Visayas, Central Visayas and Eastern Visayas regions.

The estimated damage to infrastructure and agriculture increased to P1,079,311,046.

The NDRRMC report showed a total of 416 schools, 378,312 houses, 32 health facilities, 100 public structures and three chapels or worship facilities were damaged.

The affected population also rose to 482,350 families or 1,979,155 persons from the 2,304 barangays in six regions, of which 27,263 families or 111,345 individuals are still staying inside 602 evacuation centers.

The NDRMMC said two provinces and ten cities and municipalities in the affected regions have declared a state of calamity. Robina Asido/DMS