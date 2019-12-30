Malacanang on Sunday said the latest Social Weather Station ( SWS) survey which showed 96 percent of Filipinos are entering the new year with hope prove they have trust and confidence with President Rodrigo Duterte.

In an interview over Radyo Inquirer, Presidential Spokesperson Salvador Panelo said they welcomed the latest result.

“This is what should be showed to the critics, on the detractors, those who are spreading negativity against the administration that is not true. The Filipino people believe in the President and trust (him),” Panelo said.

In a statement, Panelo said there are indeed reasons to be confident in the new year under the leadership and administration of Duterte.

“(The) 2019 has been an exemplary year for the Philippines. The economy is on the roll with a BBB+ rating. The Board of Investments has also breached its P1-trillion 2019 investment target as of October 2019, according to the Department of Trade and Industry. There are fewer poor Filipinos with almost six million lifted out from poverty. Employment has hit a 14-year high. Inflation has been tamed,” he said.

“Further, the country successfully hosted the 30th Southeast Asian Games nearing the end of 2019, and at the same time, became the overall champion with a record-breaking 149 gold and a 385 medal haul overall,” he added.

Panelo said significant strides have been made with Duterte undertaking difficult but game-changing reforms which are important in achieving our goal of bringing a more comfortable life for all Filipinos.

“As we wish each Filipino a happy, peaceful and successful 2020, we assure everyone that the best is yet to come,” he said.

“Let us continue to rally behind the Duterte Administration as the Chief Executive does his best in serving and protecting the Filipino people, as well as delivering genuine and meaningful change to our nation,” he added.

In a survey released last Friday, SWS said 96 percent of Filipinos entering 2020 with hope rather than with fear.

“This is four points up from the 92 percent in 2018, and ties the record-high level that was first achieved in 2017,” SWS said in their survey conducted from December 13 to 16. Ella Dionisio/DMS