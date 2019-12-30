Malacanang on Sunday hoped the Filipino youth will look at Dr. Jose Rizal as an inspiration to remain steadfast with the challenges of present times and become the hope of the country.

“While tomorrow, December 30, marks a mournful day in Philippine history, the Palace is reminded of the fruits of the ultimate sacrifice our national hero, Dr. Jose Rizal, contributed in the collective memory of the Filipinos: freedom from bondage,” Presidential Spokesperson Salvador Panelo said in a statement.

Panelo said Rizal's passing 123 years ago did not go to waste as it fueled the re-awakening of the country’s forefathers to stand up against the excesses or abuses of the colonizers which extended for over three centuries.

“Although Rizal’s heroism is now only recalled through history books, we celebrate tomorrow as it serves as an inspiration for the modern-day Rizals ? the youth particularly - to remain steadfast on the challenges of the present times and to become beacons of hope for this motherland,” he said.

He said December 30 of each year forms part of the collective imagination of continuing revolution against those who still treat our nation as a vassal state.

“It is also during this occasion that we make Rizal’s death relevant in our day-to-day lives by, in our own small ways, being in the service of others, rooted in and strengthened by the love of the people. After all, it was Rizal who posited that life is useless if not consecrated to a great ideal,” Panelo said.

“May Rizal's sacrifice push us to be the better versions of ourselves and be agents of genuine change. Happy Rizal Day to all!,” he added.

Last Friday, Panelo said Duterte will skip the December 30 celebration at Rizal Park as he is in Davao City and will stay there until New Year. Ella Dionisio/DMS