The damage to agriculture and infrastructure because of Typhoon "Ursula" has increased to almost P800 million, the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) said on Saturday.

NDRRMC report showed that the damage to agriculture and infrastructure in Mimaropa, Bicol, Western Visayas, Central Visayas and Eastern Visayas has reached to P797,827,984.00.

The damage to agriculture, which includes rice, corn, high value crops, fisheries and livestocks, amounted to P695,847,984.00 while initial assessment on the damage to infrastructure, such as roads and bridges, hit P101,980,000.00.

Other structures, which were also damaged because of Ursula, also include three health facilities, 154 schools, 152,539 houses and 22 other public structures.

According to NDRRMC the province of Eastern Samar, Leyte and Tacloban City were placed under state of calamity.

The number of injured victims rose to six while the reported fatalities remained at 28, with 12 other victims still missing.

As of Saturday, the NDRRMC also noted that no more passengers, vessels, motorboats and rolling cargoes were stranded due to the weather disturbance as all the shipping and fishing companies have already resumed their normal operations.

A total of 280,435 families or 1,145,035 individuals were affected by the typhoon, of which 19,725 families or 78,360 persons were temporarily staying in 394 evacuation centers. Robina Asido/DMS