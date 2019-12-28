All police officers are required to report to the nearest police stations and camps on Dec.31 to prevent them from getting involved in indiscriminate firing, the National Capitol Region Police Office ( NCRPO) said on Friday.

In a press briefing, Police Brigadier General Debold Sinas, acting NCRPO director, said all cops will be accounted for starting 7 am not only to prevent them from firing their guns on New Year’s Eve but to monitor anyone who might do the same.

“We are reminding everybody, all police will be monitoring. Some of the officers that were not on duty will be staying inside the camp. As per guidance by (Philippine National Police officer-in-charge) Lieutenant General (Archie Francisco) Gamboa, all PNP ( officers) that are on break or off duty, will report at 7 am of (December) 31 on the nearest police stations and camps for accouting,” Sinas said.

He added cops should be in their proper uniform and bring their firearms ''to assure that our police will not be involved in indiscriminate firing.”

As for the civilians, Sinas warned gun users that due to modern technology of the PNP-Crimelab, those who will fire their guns on New Year’s Eve will be easily traced.

He also urged the public to report any incidents of indiscriminate firing in their area.

“Call the police and point the suspect… If you will not inform us, we cannot help… (so) if there is a report, we can arrest them even inside their homes,” Sinas said.

A total of seven cops were charged for indiscriminately firing their guns during last New Year's celebration.

As of Friday, police recorded one indiscriminate firing incident transpired in Libertad, Pasay City last December 25.

“There is a Chinese, around 4am, came from a videoke bar and suddenly fired his gun. An illegal possession of firearms and alarm and scandal were filed against him,” said Sinas.

Sinas said no one was injured.

Meanwhile, the NCRPO chief also reminded the public to light firecrackers in designated areas.

Around 3,000 illegal firecrackers were already confiscated by the Quezon City Police District (QCPD) few days before the celebration which were disposed after the press briefing.

“We are now monitoring… We remind the public to love your lives… you only have one life and then it will be wasted on firecrackers,” Sinas said.

The Department of Health (DOH) recorded 22 firecracker-related injuries. Ella Dionisio/DMS