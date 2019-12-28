The manufacturer of the lambanog (coconut wine) which allegedly caused 16 deaths in Quezon and Laguna said he does not use chemicals in their product and it could be possible that someone is sabotaging his business.

In a TV interview Thursday night, Alfredo Rey, manufacturer of “Rey Lambanog” said they only used pure coconut.

However, Rey admitted he is only using his son’s Food and Drug Administration’s permit. “I only used his permit,” he said.

To prove his claim, Rey even drank a shot of his own product. The health department said the victims died due to alcohol poisoning due to high amount of methanol.

Rey's lawyer said in the TV interview ''there is a possibility of sabotage.''

''There could be someone who wants to create trouble... it could be a business or personal rival,” the lawyer said.

Rey said they are ready to help those who suffered after drinking the product but a lot of people are coming to them, claiming to be victims.

“They are just being careful that’s why they cannot provide assistance (for now),” he said.

According to the police, 52 victims are still at the hospital where 12 are in critical condition.

The vendors apologized over the incident.

Health Secretary Francisco Duque III said the owner may face criminal charges and be fined around millions of pesos just like the alcohol poisoning incident in Sta. Rosa, Laguna last year. Ella Dionisio/DMS