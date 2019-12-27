Authorities seized around P9.4 million worth of illegal drugs during their Christmas one-time, big-time operation in Caloocan and Navotas City.

In a press release, the National Capital Region Police Office (NCRPO) said from December 24 to December 26, Navotas City Police Station seized P2, 631, 600 worth of illegal drugs from a 19-year old, identified as John Rey Marasigan, the subject of manhunt operation for frustrated murder.

Marasigan was arrested around 7:15 am last December 24 and recovered from his possession were eight pieces of suspected shabu weighing 387 grams amounting to P2, 631, 600; a firearm and pieces of live ammunition.

Meanwhile, the Caloocan City Police Station arrest one drug suspect and confiscated one kilo of shabu worth P6.8 million.

Initial investigation disclosed that around 2:30 pm of December 24, police officers from Police Community Precinct 4 flagged down the 18-year old suspect identified as Gapar Ramos after he ignored a police checkpoint at Barangay 188 in Talay.

The suspect even bumped into another vehicle trying to escape the police officers.

During the search, one kilo of suspected shabu sealed in a Chinese teabag was found in his possession amounting to P6.8 million.

Both suspects are under police custody and will face charges for violating the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002. Ella Dionisio/DMS