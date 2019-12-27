The Technical Working Group (TWG) on Motorcycle Taxi on Thursday said only 2, 204 authorized riders were submitted by ride-sharing app Angkas to be part of the Department of Transportation’s pilot run.

In a statement, TWG said based on their records only 2,204 riders were submitted to them by Angkas while 1, 438 for Joy Ride app and 1, 414 for Move It app.

“This will therefore set the record straight in so far as compliance to the documentary and regulatory requirements of the TWG is concerned, most especially on the need to fully register and declare the names and number of contracted riders by the service providers,” the group said.

In a separate statement addressed to Angkas’ spokesperson last December 23, the group expressed disappointment with the company for trying ''to hostage the pilot run''.

“We therefore wish to call out Angkas and its improper and self-serving disposition and position. We are so disappointed and aghast at the temerity of Angkas to hostage the pilot run, as if it is an exclusive business endeavor that cannot be altered without its assent,” it said.

“We deplore these underhanded tactics by Angkas, which have now severely strained the credibility not only of the program, but also of government. But, what Angkas fails to mention is that it is not even fully compliant with the directive to submit its actual listing of riders to the TWG as required early in the initial phase of the pilot run, as it can only provide an excel sheet submission of rides per day from June to December sans any analysis or executive summary,” it added.

The group also said the 17,000 riders who might lost their jobs may have the chance to join to the other two players.

“Your argument that 17,000 out of your 27,000 riders will be deprived of their livelihood does not hold water, as they are the prospects of JoyRide and Move It. For Angkas to claim the 17,000 as their own is in itself curtailment and infringement of the right of the rider to seek the best employment opportunity,” it said.

It added that it is unacceptable that Angkas wants exclusivity with the 27,000 riders for them to establish a monopoly.

“That, Sir, is unacceptable, and that is precisely what the government is trying to avoid at all cost. This is our second and most anthemic point ? there can be no monopoly in the Motorcycle Taxi Service as this goes against public interest. What the government wants to promote is healthy competition among service providers, to ensure that the commuter can avail of the best choice,” the TWG said.

Last December Sunday, Angkas held a rally at EDSA Shrine calling out the transportation sector to not remove the 17,000 riders they have just to pave way for the two incoming players. Ella Dionisio/DMS